Iconic Voodoo Doughnut chain opening first San Antonio store in Playland Pizza site

Voodoo will employ 75 workers, who will earn 'well above minimum wage,' CEO Chris Schultz said.

By on Wed, Jun 8, 2022 at 10:57 am

Iconic Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut is known for colorful, over-the-top donuts. - INSTAGRAM / VOODOODOUGHNUT
Instagram / voodoodoughnut
Iconic Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut is known for colorful, over-the-top donuts.
Iconic Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut will make its San Antonio debut by year’s end, becoming downtown’s first 24-hour coffee-and-donut spot, the San Antonio Heron reports.

CEO Chris Schultz told the Heron the chain will start renovations on its Alamo City digs in the Maverick Building, 400 E. Houston St., within 60 days. The ground-floor space currently hosts Playland pizzeria, but not for much longer. The restaurant announced its permanent closure last month and will shut its doors June 30.
Holding true to the chain’s business model, Voodoo’s SA location — its sixth in Texas — will sling donuts, coffee- and espresso-based drinks around the clock, the Heron reports.

Schultz told the Heron he's “impressed with the energy on Houston Street,” including future redevelopment plans at the Alamo. He noted that the area's pedestrian traffic includes not just tourists and conventioneers but locals.

“There’s electricity when you walk down that street. I think now it’s kind of come off of the River Walk and onto Houston,” he said. “I think where we’re going to be is great — it’s central for the River Walk, the people from the Alamo, the Convention Center. It’s kind of that hub where everyone’s walking and going.”

Voodoo will employ 75 full- and part-time employees, who will earn “well above minimum wage,” Schultz told the Heron. Those who work 24 hours or more a week will be able to sign up for health insurance.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Food & Drink Slideshows

Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Food & Drink Slideshows

Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hanamaru Cafe 7460 Callaghan Rd. #333, instagram.com/hanamarucafetx Japanese food newcomer Hanamaru Cafe held its grand opening in April offering sweet and savory versions of the popular fish-shaped snack. Taiyaki typically features a Japanese pancake or waffle batter filled with red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese or sweet potato. Photo via Instagram / hanamarutx

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Trending

New restaurant Carriqui will take over San Antonio's old Liberty Bar building this fall

By Nina Rangel

Carriqui will open this fall in the building that formerly housed Liberty Bar.

New coffee-and-vinyl shop Vice Versa serving and spinning in San Antonio's St. Paul Square

By Nina Rangel

New downtown coffee spot Vice Versa is now open at St. Paul Square.

Uvalde benefit by San Antonio-area craft breweries raises more than $43,000

By Nina Rangel

Johnny Oliver, co-owner of Bandera Brewery, shows off a Uvalde Strong T-shirt at this weekend's benefit.

San Antonio's first Nékter Juice Bar now serving juices, smoothies and açaí bowls in Alamo Heights

By Nina Rangel

Nékter Juice Bar is now open in Alamo Heights.

Also in Food & Drink

Fresh ingredients, techniques help Milpa at The Yard deliver on new insights to Mexican cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

Milpa at The Yard is a modest dining spot set in a literal boxcar.

Summer is already hitting, and these San Antonio-sourced mixed drinks can tame the heat

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta's Jungle Bird

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us