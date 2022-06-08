Iconic Voodoo Doughnut chain opening first San Antonio store in Playland Pizza site

CEO Chris Schultz told the Heron the chain will start renovations on its Alamo City digs in the Maverick Building, 400 E. Houston St., within 60 days. The ground-floor space currently hosts Playland pizzeria, but not for much longer. The restaurant announced its permanent closure last month and will shut its doors June 30.
Holding true to the chain’s business model, Voodoo’s SA location — its sixth in Texas — will sling donuts, coffee- and espresso-based drinks around the clock, the Heron reports.
Schultz told the Heron he's “impressed with the energy on Houston Street,” including future redevelopment plans at the Alamo. He noted that the area's pedestrian traffic includes not just tourists and conventioneers but locals.
“There’s electricity when you walk down that street. I think now it’s kind of come off of the River Walk and onto Houston,” he said. “I think where we’re going to be is great — it’s central for the River Walk, the people from the Alamo, the Convention Center. It’s kind of that hub where everyone’s walking and going.”
Voodoo will employ 75 full- and part-time employees, who will earn “well above minimum wage,” Schultz told the Heron. Those who work 24 hours or more a week will be able to sign up for health insurance.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.