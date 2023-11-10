LA-based noodle concept Jinya Ramen Bar plans second San Antonio location

The new location is slated to open on the city's Northwest side next fall.

By on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 10:22 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jinya Ramen Bar chain prides itself on thick broths that are slow-simmered for 20 hours. - Courtesy Photo / Jinya Ramen Bar
Courtesy Photo / Jinya Ramen Bar
Jinya Ramen Bar chain prides itself on thick broths that are slow-simmered for 20 hours.
Los Angeles-based noodle concept Jinya Ramen Bar is planning a second San Antonio location, this one on the city’s northwest side.

An October 31 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation notes that construction on the space at 7010 N. Loop 1604 W., #205, is slated to begin in January and be completed in August. The $500,000 project will include a build out of a new restaurant from the ground up, the filing notes.

The second noodle joint will be just 15 minutes away from the chain’s first outpost, which opened earlier this year.

Jinya’s menu includes several tonkotsu options, spicy umami miso ramen and spicy chicken ramen, to name a few. Diners can choose to add proteins, as well as extras such as shrimp wontons.

The company operates locations in Austin, Dallas and Houston.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The first San Antonio Lobster Festival will take place this month

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio Lobster Festival attendees can expect lobster rolls and more at the this year's inaugural event.

Here's where military members can find free food, discounts on Veterans Day in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11.

San Antonio-based Burger Boy pokes fun at fried chicken behemoth Chick-Fil-A

By Nina Rangel

Burger Boy took to social media to poke fun at fried chicken chain Chick-Fil-A.

British transplants launching tea shop in San Antonio’s Stone Oak area

By Nina Rangel

The Old English Tea Shoppe will serve full English breakfasts and more.

Also in Food & Drink

Salena Guipzot and Hailey Pruitt are helping lead San Antonio's wine evolution

By Ron Bechtol

Salena Guipzot prepares to conduct a tasting of Mexican wines.

San Antonio fusion masters Sean Wen and Andrew Ho score big at Curry Boys and Wurst Behavior

By Ron Bechtol

Wurst Behavior offers both burger and hot dog options adorned with its kimchi queso.

Table Talk: Elysia Treviño-Gonzales talks about bringing Twang to all 50 states

By Brandon Rodriguez

Elysia Treviño-Gonzales took the reins at Twang seven years ago.

Seek out Día de los Muertos drinks at San Antonio spots — or concoct your own

By Ron Bechtol

Several San Antonio bars are offering themed cocktails for Día de los Muertos.
More

Digital Issue

November 1, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us