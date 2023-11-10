LA-based noodle concept Jinya Ramen Bar plans second San Antonio location

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Jinya Ramen Bar
Jinya Ramen Bar chain prides itself on thick broths that are slow-simmered for 20 hours.
Los Angeles-based noodle concept Jinya Ramen Bar is planning a second San Antonio location, this one on the city’s northwest side.
An October 31 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation notes that construction on the space at 7010 N. Loop 1604 W., #205, is slated to begin in January and be completed in August. The $500,000 project will include a build out of a new restaurant from the ground up, the filing notes.
The second noodle joint will be just 15 minutes away from the chain’s first outpost
, which opened earlier this year.
Jinya’s menu includes several tonkotsu options, spicy umami miso ramen and spicy chicken ramen, to name a few. Diners can choose to add proteins, as well as extras such as shrimp wontons.
The company operates locations in Austin, Dallas and Houston.
