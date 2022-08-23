LA-based salad chain Sweetgreen to make San Antonio debut, take over former Max's Wine Dive

Los Angeles-based salad chain Sweetgreen
Courtesy Photo / Sweetgreen
As part of a rapid expansion, Sweetgreen added 200 locations in six months.
will make its Alamo City debut next spring, moving into the Quarry-area location that formerly housed Max’s Wine Dive
.
The growing fast-casual chain will pump $550,000 into renovating the 2,900- square-foot space, according to an Aug. 19 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations
.
Sweetgreen is known for salad bowls featuring fresh produce delivered daily and for creating seasonal menus that rotate five times during the year. The chain also collaborates with creameries and farms near its restaurants, prioritizing organic, regenerative and local sourcing, according to company officials.
Insatgram / sweetgreen
Sweetgreen builds its bowls with fresh produce delivered each morning.
Plans for the upcoming Alamo City store emerge two weeks after Sweetgreen announced plans to expand into the Midwest
. As part of a rapid expansion, the brand revealed in March
that it added 200 locations during the previous six months, bringing its total number of stores to 550.
Sweetgreen's current Texas holdings include locations in Austin, Dallas and Houston.
Construction on its first San Antonio restaurant, located at 340 E. Basse Road, Suite 101, is expected to start in December and wrap in April 2023, according to state regulatory filings.
