Labor Street Café now serving breakfast, lunch in San Antonio's Lavaca area

The restaurant, open daily, also serves coffee and smoothies.

By on Tue, Dec 12, 2023 at 3:21 pm

click to enlarge Labor Street Café is now open at 718 Labor Street. - Courtesy Photo / Labor Street Café
Courtesy Photo / Labor Street Café
Labor Street Café is now open at 718 Labor Street.
San Antonio’s Lavaca area now has one more spot to grab breakfast, lunch and coffee: Labor Street Café.

The new counter-service eatery opened two weeks ago, serving up hearty daytime eats such as pancakes, scrambles and sandwiches at 718 Labor Street. The all-day menu allows diners to order breakfast, lunch, smoothies and coffee daily from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. — options owner Eric Newell said the south-of-downtown neighborhood has been missing.

“I decided to do the Labor Street concept based on the needs of the community. It has been underserved in my eyes for too long,” Newell told the Current via email. “This is a historic and growing section of San Antonio, and we are here to grow side by side with the community.”

Breakfast items include staples such as biscuits and gravy, avocado toast and eggs Benedict. Lunch eats range from smoked turkey and grilled cheese sandwiches to salads, soups and burgers. A trio of smoothies and an espresso and coffee menu round out the offerings.
click to enlarge Labor Street Café offers table and counter seating. - Courtesy Photo / Labor Street Café
Courtesy Photo / Labor Street Café
Labor Street Café offers table and counter seating.
The restaurant is open for dine-in service and takeout,  and Newell said it also will integrate a menu of grab-and-go meal options for busy families.

Newell also said he's working with city officials to get signage for his unassuming building approved.

