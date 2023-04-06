Little Bites: Fiesta-themed menus, Hello Kitty Truck, beer pairings make San Antonio food news

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Lick Honest Ice Creams Lick Honest Ice Creams' Fiesta-inspired Tres Leches flavor.

Current'has revived its Tres Leches ice cream flavor in honor of Fiesta, featuring airy sponge cake soaked in sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk and salted caramel. The sweet treat is folded into house-made dulce de leche ice cream. Lick's SA shops — located at the Pearl, The Rim and Hemisfair — also will sell branded Fiesta medals leading up to the citywide party.Frozen yogurt chainhas added Easter Peeps, sour watermelon candy and mango boba to its spring line of topping options, available through June 30.will offer a Fiesta-themed cocktail menu April 20-30, featuring prickly pear, serrano-cilantro and ancho margaritas.Theis continuing its 2023 tour with a stop in San Antonio this Saturday. From 10 a.m.-7 p.m., the truck will dole out Hello Kitty-themed cookies, mini-cakes and other sweet treats. Exclusive and limited-edition merch will also be for sale. The truck will post up at The Rim, across from Bass Pro Shops and near Tribute.Austin-basedsole San Antonio location is offering a Fiesta pancake through the end of April to celebrate the upcoming citywide party. The buttermilk cinnamon-swirl pancake is topped with Fiesta sprinkles and powdered sugar, and Kerbey Lane will donate a portion of proceeds to the nonprofit organizers of the Battle of Flowers Parade. 5will be host a '90s-themed party Saturday, April 15, featuring NYC-born tribute act Saved By The 90’s. The band will cover hits from Green Day, Nirvana, Britney Spears and others from the frosted-tips era. Attendees are encouraged to dress up to get into the theme. Reservations for the party can be made on the bar’s website. Limited standing room will be available for those without a reservation, and a $10 cover charge will apply to all who arrive after 8 p.m.Rooftop barwill celebrate National Gin & Tonic Day on Sunday, April 9 with a new lavender lemonade cocktail, available now. Made with Empress 1908 Gin, fresh lemon juice, lavender simple syrup and Fever Tree Tonic Water, the tipple is garnished with a fresh lemon wheel and a sprig of fresh thyme.will host its inaugural pairing collaboration with locally owned sweet factory Renee's Twisted Chocolate. The Friday, April 14 event, dubbed “Sips & Sweets," will become a monthly event. The first installment will feature some of Weathered Souls’ most popular limited-availability stouts plus a new one made specifically for the event. Each guest will also get a previously unreleased can to take home. Tickets are $65. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m., and the gathering will conclude at 7 p.m.Casual downtown cocktail spotis closed for renovations. The bar plans to reopen sometime next week, according to its owners.Starting April 12, San Antonio-basedwill reintroduce carne asada as a menu item, both in street taco and Cabana Bowl forms. A three-pack of the street tacos will run $6.29, while the bowl is $8.49. The chain also will expand its value menu of items available for under $5.