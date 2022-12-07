Little Bites: San Antonio food news includes hiring events, TABC inspections, seasonal menus

click to enlarge
Sprouts Farmers Market locations will hold job fairs this weekend.
's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission
agents are planning inspections across the state to ensure retailers are following the law when it comes to preventing sales of alcohol to minors or intoxicated patrons. Individuals accused of illegally selling booze to those under 21 or people already under the influence could face misdemeanor charges resulting in a fine or jail time. tabc.texas.gov.
Local Sprouts Farmers Market
locations will host hiring events Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 to find staffers to sell the grocery chain's natural and organic products. Stores are looking for department managers, assistant department managers, clerks and cashiers. San Antonio is home to three Sprouts locations, the latest opening on the West Side last month. Multiple locations, sprouts.com.
click to enlarge Andy’s Frozen Custard
Andy’s Frozen Custard is now offering seasonal, festive flavors.
is ringing in the holiday spirit with festive flavors available now through Jan. 3. The seasonal offerings, including Santa Brownie Jackhammer, Santa Brownie Sundae and the Andy Nog, are all made with the chain's thick frozen custards and house-baked sweets. 17927 IH-10 West, (726) 262-6199, eatandys.com.
Pearl newcomer Carriqui
will hold a New Year’s Eve 1970s House Party featuring musical performances by Buttercup and DJ Steven Lee Moya, appetizer stations, a champagne toast at midnight and breakfast tacos as a parting gift. Tickets for the event
— which will run from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. — are $25. Guests are encouraged to dress in 70s attire. 239 E. Grayson St., (210) 910-5547, carriquitx.com.
Grimaldi’s
annual Margherita, Margarita menu is back, featuring a seasonal spin on the chain's Margherita pizza and specialty margarita cocktail flavors such as black cherry and blood orange. The specialty menu — which also includes a new salad and black cherry cheesecake with Oreo Cookie crust — is available for dine-in and takeout now through March 6. Multiple locations, grimaldispizzeria.com
.
San Antonio P. Terry’s Burger Stand
locations will hold their next Giving Back Day this Saturday, Dec. 10. This charity program will benefit Ransomed Life
, an organization that offers counseling and mentoring for survivors of sexual exploitation, those at risk and their families. P. Terry’s will donate all profits from the day’s sales at all San Antonio and New Braunfels locations to the organization. Multiple locations, pterrys.com.
