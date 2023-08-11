LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Locally owned Sofia’s Pizzeria opens third San Antonio location

The newest outpost, located at the corner of Evans Road and TPC Parkway, is currently serving a pared-down menu of pizzas, calzones and wings.

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 10:46 am

Share on Nextdoor
Sofia’s Pizzeria's East Bitters Road store opened in April of last year. - Instagram / sofiaspizzeriatx
Instagram / sofiaspizzeriatx
Sofia’s Pizzeria's East Bitters Road store opened in April of last year.
San Antonio’s Sofia’s Pizzeria will open a third outpost this weekend, serving a limited menu as staff at the new TPC Parkway location give the ovens “a test run,” according to a social media post from the owners.

The thin-crust pizza haven last spring shared plans to expand its footprint, including new stores at U.S. Highway 281 and Bitters Road and at the corner of Evans Road and TPC Parkway.

The latter, located at 4419 E. Evans Road, opened in a soft capacity Thursday evening, serving a pared-down selection of pizzas, calzones and wings, according to a company Facebook post.


The post also notes that online ordering and delivery are on hold, but diners can sate their pie cravings by calling in pickup orders or walking in. There's also a small dine-in area for those who wish to indulge onsite.

For the time being, the new TPC Parkway location will be open 3-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, a representative from the mini-chain told the Current. Those hours are likely to expand in the near future.  

The new pizzeria joins the family-owned business’ flagship location, 15284 Potranco Road, and its 903 E. Bitters Road store, which opened in April of last year.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Report: Soldiers at Killeen's Fort Cavazos unable to access dining facilities

By Nina Rangel

Soldiers stand in line at the Grab and Go section of the Cannon and Castle Grill Dining Facility at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

San Antonio restaurants are getting hammered by the heat, and owners worry worse is on the way

By Brandon Rodriguez

The owners of fried chicken restaurant Krazy Katsu said their July business was down 50% from the prior month.

Three San Antonio spots land on Yelp's Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat list

By Nina Rangel

Three San Antonio restaurants landed on Yelp's Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat list.

Mambo Seafood sets Aug. 14 grand opening date first San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Mambo Seafood offers grilled, fried or sautéed seafood platters and fresh oysters.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us