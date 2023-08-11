Locally owned Sofia’s Pizzeria opens third San Antonio location

Instagram / sofiaspizzeriatx
Sofia’s Pizzeria's East Bitters Road store opened in April of last year.
San Antonio’s Sofia’s Pizzeria will open a third outpost this weekend, serving a limited menu as staff at the new TPC Parkway location give the ovens “a test run,” according to a social media post from the owners.
The thin-crust pizza haven last spring shared plans to expand its footprint
, including new stores at U.S. Highway 281 and Bitters Road and at the corner of Evans Road and TPC Parkway.
The latter, located at 4419 E. Evans Road, opened in a soft capacity Thursday evening, serving a pared-down selection of pizzas, calzones and wings, according to a company Facebook post.
The post also notes that online ordering and delivery are on hold, but diners can sate their pie cravings by calling in pickup orders or walking in. There's also a small dine-in area for those who wish to indulge onsite.
For the time being, the new TPC Parkway location will be open 3-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, a representative from the mini-chain told the Current
. Those hours are likely to expand in the near future.
The new pizzeria joins the family-owned business’ flagship location, 15284 Potranco Road, and its 903 E. Bitters Road store, which opened in April of last year.
