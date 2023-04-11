Longtime Boerne eatery Little Gretel to close at end of month

Little Gretel chef-owner Denise Mazal and her husband are retiring and listed the restaurant property for lease.

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023

click to enlarge Longtime Boerne eatery Little Gretel will serve its last schnitzel at the end of this month. - Instagram / littlegretelrestaurant
Longtime Boerne eatery Little Gretel will serve its last schnitzel at the end of this month.
Just three months after announcing their impending retirement, the longtime owners of Boerne’s Little Gretel Restaurant have set an April 30 closure date for the business.

Little Gretel chef-owner Denise Mazal released a statement Monday confirming the plan to shut down. She and her husband Jimmy operated the Cibolo Creek-facing establishment for 15 years. It specializes in Czech, German and Central European cuisine.

“I had the opportunity over the years to invite my dear friends and colleagues from the Czech Republic, and we served some of the best true Czech specials here in Boerne,” Mazal said.

The pair put the property up for lease in January, hopeful that someone would take it over the location. However, Mazal made no mention in her statement whether they had any bites. The listing is still active.

Mazal opened Little Gretel in 2009 at 518 River Road. Its online menu includes items ranging from schnitzel and escargot to venison and wild boar sausages, sauerbraten and dumplings.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

