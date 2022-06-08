Longtime San Antonio favorite Sazon Mexican Cafe moving to new, larger location

The new location, half a mile from the original, will feature a full bar and patio dining.

By on Wed, Jun 8, 2022 at 1:22 pm

click to enlarge West San Antonio favorite Sazon Mexican Cafe will this summer move in to bigger, boozier digs. - PHOTO COURTESY BE KNOWN CREATIVE MEDIA
Photo Courtesy Be Known Creative Media
West San Antonio favorite Sazon Mexican Cafe will this summer move in to bigger, boozier digs.
West San Antonio favorite Sazon Mexican Cafe will move into bigger, boozier digs this summer, according to a blog post by the restaurant's social media publicist.

The new location, at 9822 Potranco Road — half a mile from the original — will offer Sazon standbys including puffy tacos, enchiladas, menudo and breakfast tacos along with new menu items, according to the blog. Scheduled for a July opening, the larger location will feature patio dining and a full bar.

The restaurant's original location at 10015 Potranco Road opened in 2008, helmed by brothers Javier and Fernando Sanchez. Their flagship spot will close ahead of the new restaurant’s opening, but it's last day of operation hasn't been set.

