McDonald’s to bring customizable drink concept CosMc’s to San Antonio next year

CosMc’s, the mega-chain’s new customizable caffeinated beverage chain, will debut in Illinois this month. Plans call for it to expand to the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas by the end of 2024, officials said.
The proposed menu shows caffeinated, non-coffee drinks such as iced tea, lemonade and slushes that can be caffeinated and ultra-customized with add-on ingredients including boba, flavor syrups and energy, pre-workout or Vitamin C shots. The offerings seem to challenge Starbucks and other major chains with similar lineups — such as Panera — in drawing the midday and mid-afternoon crowds.
Industry website RestaurantDive.com did just what it name advertises and looked into all of CosMc’s sippable offerings. The restaurant’s hot beverages, the website stated, offer even more customization opportunities than the cold lineup. The most complex drinks include 15 personalization category options.
Why? Who really knows.
But for consumers who feel their life would be incomplete without a Turmeric Spiced Latte — with customizations such as one of four milk options, up to eight flavored syrup options, an espresso shot, black pepper sprinkles, up to 10 servings of three sweeteners, hot foam, whipped cream and a temperature of their choice — well, aren’t they lucky.
CosMc’s will also offer soft drinks and several hot and iced coffee beverages alongside sandwiches, snacks and sweet and savory “Bites,” a McDonald’s press release states.
We can all rest easier knowing San Antonio consumers will have, well, more to consume.
