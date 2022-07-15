Mr. and Mrs. G's, ADA Lawsuits: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Facebook / Mr. & Mrs. G’s Home Cooking and Pastries William and Addie Garner opened Mr. and Mrs. G’s Home Cooking in 1991.

San Antonio foodies got the devastating news that a pair of local favorites are shutting their doors, and the stories on those impending closures were among our most-read stories of the week.Longtime soul food staple Mr. and Mrs. G's Home Cooking will close at the end of the month after more than three decades of serving the community. Neighborhood Italian favorite Cerroni's Purple Garlic also will shutter is Austin Highway restaurant after a dozen years in business.Readers also learned that three East Side food businesses are facing dire straights due to Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuits which they claim are unfounded.But not all themost-read food stories were downers. Folks also wanted to get details about a new hot chicken spot and on a partnership between locally based Cruising Kitchens and major financing operation.Read on for more.