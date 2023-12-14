San Antonio's Pearl complex gaining massive culinary market next spring

click to enlarge
Rendering / Clayton Korte, Burton Baldridge
Pullman Market will offer a grocery featuring Texas-based produce.
San Antonio's Pearl development soon will become home to Pullman Market, a massive multi-concept space being touted as the largest culinary market in the Southwest.
Scheduled to open next spring, Pullman will occupy a 40,000-square-foot space at 221 Newell Ave., just sound of the retail and culinary complex, Pearl officials said in a statement. The market will feature four full-service restaurants along with quick casual concepts, an artisan butcher and fishmonger, an extensive wine and beer selection, Texas-based produce and a seasonal heritage-grain bakery.
Texas-based Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group, which runs Pearl's Ladino Mediterranean grill
, will operate the market. The group is also behind multiple renowned restaurant concepts in Austin.
“We are excited to create a new, unique culinary experience that represents all of Texas for locals and travelers alike,” Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group partner Kevin Fink said in a statement. “Pullman is about creating easier relationships with local food and producers, a relationship that is often reserved for high-end restaurants or weekend farmers markets, and we are excited to share it with the community.”
Rendering / Clayton Korte, Burton Baldridge
Pullman Market will offer casual, quick-service to-go concepts.
The full-service restaurants will include family-friendly pizza and pasta spot Fife & Farro; Sonora, Mexico-inspired Mezquite; upscale reservation-only eatery Isidore; and Nicosi, an intimate dessert bar with 18 seats and a no-phone policy.
In addition to the restaurants, Pullman Market will offer a grocery featuring Texas-grown produce and casual, quick-service to-go concepts selling items such as burgers, ice cream, tacos, sandwiches, ceviche and coffee.
