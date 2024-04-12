New Braunfels craft cocktail spot to host Bloody Mary Festival this Sunday

Facebook / The Reserve on 1863
The Reserve on 1863's house Bloody Mary features bacon, boiled shrimp and pickled things.
New Braunfels craft cocktail spot The Reserve on 1863 will host a Bloody Mary Festival this Sunday.
The New Braunfels Bloody Mary Festival will kick off at 10 a.m. and featured seven styles of the popular brunch sipper as well as live music and grub from nearby eatery Crossroads Bakery and Bistro. The event will wrap up at 3 p.m., at which point Lazy J Cajun will start a crawfish boil.
Attendees will get the chance to vote for their favorite iteration of the brunch cocktail, which typically features vodka and tomato juice spiked with spices and other enhancements such as Worcestershire sauce and hot sauces, garlic, herbs, and horseradish.
Parking and admission to the event is free, however attendees will be expected to purchase their Bloody Marys at each booth, co-owner Skip Robinson told the Current
.
The high-end whiskey and cocktail bar opened in the New Braunfels Hill Country in March of 2023. The indoor/outdoor venue offers multiple yard games including giant Jenga, cornhole and a ring toss, as well as rotating food trucks and live music performances.
The Reserve on 1863, 1272 FM1863, is open 3-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon-midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed