New Braunfels’ Faust Brewing Co. to reopen renovated brewery, biergarten, tasting room April 1

The revamped digs now include a biergarten expansion, onsite food trailer and music stage.

By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 2:23 pm

Faust Brewing Co. opened its doors at its current location in 2017. - Instagram / faustbrewco
Faust Brewing Co. opened its doors at its current location in 2017.
Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure, New Braunfels’ Faust Brewing Co. will reopen its brewery, biergarten and tasting room this weekend.

The beer maker closed its facilities to the public in spring 2020 due to the pandemic, but has spent that time renovating the property extensively, the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung reports. The revamped digs now include a biergarten expansion, onsite food trailer and music stage.

These renovations are the first step in a three-phase process, Faust Brewing Co. general manager Brandi White told the daily. Phase two of the updates includes transforming one of the buildings on the property into a coffee and tea shop, and the final stage is slated to include a full-fledged restaurant on site.

The new mobile kitchen will operate in a limited capacity for the grand reopening, serving up German fries, smoked brisket and French dip sandwiches, three different half-pound burgers, smoked chicken tacos and fish and chips, the Herald-Zeitung reports. The brewery also now has a full liquor license.

The grand reopening will take place Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. with food, beer and live music.

Faust Brewing Co. is located at 499 S. Castell Avenue in New Braunfels.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

