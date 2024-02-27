New eatery Casa Catrina coming to San Antonio’s historic La Villita district

Alamo City Investments
A rendering of Casa Catrina proposes a new outdoor terrace.
Casa Catrina, a new Dia De Los Muertos-themed restaurant is making its way to San Antonio’s historic La Villita district, city filings show.
A Jan. 24 application with the Historic and Design Review Commission
proposes a new riverside terrace addition for the restaurant, 515 Villita Street, as well as installation of graphics and signage.
A late January post from the San Antonio Riverwalk’s Facebook account notes Casa Catrina’s upcoming opening. According to the post, it will serve “authentic, unique and shareable Mexican dishes” in a Dia De Los Muertos-themed atmosphere.
The building was most recently home to lauded local restaurant The Fig Tree, which closed in 2020 amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened in 2022 under different leadership
, including veteran San Antonio chef Luis Colón, but closed again sometime between then and now. The Fig Tree’s website is still active, however its last social media posts date back to September 2023.
Currently, details regarding Casa Catrina’s opening plans and menu offerings are scant. An Instagram account does exist for the forthcoming business — its bio projects a Spring 2024 opening — but the account itself is private.
