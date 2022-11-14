New rooftop bar 1 Watson opening in downtown San Antonio next month

1 Watson will offer beer and wine from Texas vineyards, and many cocktails will feature Texas-made bourbon, vodka and gin.

By on Mon, Nov 14, 2022 at 9:43 am

Renderings of the 3,472-square-foot rooftop bar 1 Watson show it offering views of the San Antonio River Walk, Main Plaza and San Fernando Cathedral.
Courtesy Photo / 1 Watson
Renderings of the 3,472-square-foot rooftop bar 1 Watson show it offering views of the San Antonio River Walk, Main Plaza and San Fernando Cathedral.
Swanky rooftop bar 1 Watson will open at San Antonio’s new AC by Marriott hotel next month, serving craft cocktails and Southwestern cuisine 14 floors above downtown. Its first day of service will be Friday, Dec. 9.

The food menu at 1 Watson will include Texas-inspired items such as smoked brisket tacos as well as fajita shrimp and grits. The spot also will offer craft cocktails, beers and wines from select Texas vineyards and beyond. Many of its drinks also will feature Texas-made bourbon, vodka and gin.

1 Watson is scheduled to open Friday, Dec. 9.
Courtesy Photo / 1 Watson
1 Watson is scheduled to open Friday, Dec. 9.
The 3,472-square-foot rooftop lounge will hold 230 guests, offering views of the San Antonio River Walk, Main Plaza and San Fernando Cathedral, according to Marriott officials.

1 Watson's industrial chic look is part of a $100 million package of renovations made to the hotel over the past year. The upgrades also include a first-floor lobby with a full-service bar, new meeting and event spaces and a fitness center.

AC by Marriott and Element by Westin — both under the Marriot umbrella — took over the former office complex at 111 Soledad to transform it into a 300,000-square-foot hotel bearing the flags of both concepts.

The AC by Marriott arm opened Oct. 6.

