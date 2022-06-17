New tavern concept from chef Justin Ward coming to San Antonio's historic Crockett Hotel

Instagram / crocketthotel
San Antonio's historic 138-room Crockett Hotel, just steps from the Alamo.
Yet another tavern concept is in the works for downtown San Antonio, this one inside the historic 138-room Crockett Hotel, steps from the Alamo.
Helmed by Culinary Institute of America grad and former chef Instructor Justin Ward, the Crockett Tavern will open Monday, June 20, bringing what it calls “authentic Texas dining and an immersive Alamo experience” to tourists and locals. Ward previously operated Olmos Park eatery Glass and Plate
, which closed this year just ahead of its first anniversary.
The hotel restaurant is a partnership between Mad Dogs Restaurant Group CEO Terry Corless, management consultant Marco Barros and City Sightseeing San Antonio owner David Strainge.
The Crockett Tavern menu will center around Lone Star State fare including country-smoked barbecue, prime ribeye and Gulf Coast pecan-crusted Redfish with pineapple salsa, according to the owners.
“Diners will find the menu is an authentic Texas food journey,” Ward said in an emailed statement. “For example, the Bowie Beast Burger is a custom ground party of elk, bison, wild boar and Wagyu beef.”
Appropriate to its name, the tavern also will include selfie-ready homages to Texas history. Its Chapel Room is a shrine to Texan Western brass sculptures courtesy of the Kerrville Museum of Western Art, as is an on-site stone rendition of Davy Crockett.
The new eatery joins the just-opened Double Standard
and longtime craft-cocktail haven the Esquire Tavern as downtown dining spots with an American tavern concept.
The Crockett Hotel is located at 320 Bonham Street, and the restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. until midnight.
