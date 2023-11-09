Northeast San Antonio staple Old Main Ice House suffers early morning fire

The structure is still viable, and the owner plans to rebuild and reopen as soon as possible.

By on Thu, Nov 9, 2023 at 3:01 pm

In a post to social media, Old Main Ice House officials told fans that scheduled music acts will take place at The Hidden Grove until Old Main can be repaired.
Facebook / Old Main Ice House
In a post to social media, Old Main Ice House officials told fans that scheduled music acts will take place at The Hidden Grove until Old Main can be repaired.
Cibolo nightlife staple Old Main Ice House suffered an early morning fire that destroyed much of the building’s interior. The good news is that the structure is still viable, and the owner plans to rebuild and reopen as soon as possible.

Cibolo District 4 Councilwoman Katie Cunningham broke the news on social media this morning, noting that the fire started just after 4 a.m. Thursday. The blaze caused significant damage to the interior of the building before it could be extinguished.

Cunningham also shared that the area of the fire’s origin appears to be behind the bar, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Nick Marquez, the owner of Old Main, also operates nearby drinkeries The Hidden Grove and Bar House. In a post to social media Thursday afternoon, Old Main Ice House officials told fans that scheduled music acts will take place at The Hidden Grove, 539 Main St., until Old Main can be repaired. Hidden Grove will also extend its hours to be open daily. Previously, it was only open Friday through Sunday.

Old Main Ice House is located at 110 N. Main St. in Cibolo, a northeast suburb of San Antonio.

