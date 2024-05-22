SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Owner of San Antonio's Curry Boys reveals location of planned second restaurant

The nationally lauded eatery will expand to a busy intersection in Stone Oak.

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 1:55 pm

Curry Boys BBQ is a two=time James Beard Award nominee. - Instagram / curryboysbbq
Curry Boys BBQ, a San Antonio eatery nationally lauded for its fusion of South Texan and Southeast Asian flavors, has revealed the location of a planned second restaurant that its owners teased in April.

During an appearance on KENS 5 morning show Great Day SA, restaurant chef and co-owner Andrew Ho said the new spot will be at the busting intersection of Stone Oak Parkway and Hardy Oak Boulevard. That address, 19903 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 101, will put Curry Boys 2 in the vicinity of Aldaco's Mexican Cuisine, Arenas Marisqueria Lounge and Detroit-style pizzeria Jet's Pizza.

Ho, along with partners Sean Wen and Andrew Samia, last month revealed they were eyeing the Stone Oak area for a second Curry Boys but were light on details. However, they did say the northward expansion would allow their food to reach a new and wider audience.

The team's unique fusion approach has earned rave reviews from media outlets including Texas Monthly and the trio also earned coveted James Beard Award nominations in 2023 and 2024 for Best Chef: Texas.

The menu at Curry Boys' original location, 536 E. Courtland Place, centers around bowls that mix smoked Texas brisket with complex and creamy Southeast Asian curries, jasmine rice, cilantro and fried shallots. The fusion dishes incorporate fresh ingredients and complex recipes from the owners' childhoods.

During his KENS appearance, Ho didn't say when the second location will open.

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.

