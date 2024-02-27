Owners of San Antonio's The Bang Bang Bar opening new live-music venue

Facebook / The Bang Bang Bar
The Bang Bang bar opened in 2106.
The Bang Bang Bar co-owners Phanie Diaz and Jamie Hoppe have set their sights on a second area nightspot, this one called The Rah! Rah! Room, news site MySA reports
.
The duo — who also had a hand in running The Dogfather
and Bar America
— told MySA the new club will serve as both a music venue and full-service bar when it launches later this spring.
“We are in the pretty early stages, but we are hoping to be open by April,” Diaz said. “Excited to give the bands a new place to play.”
The Rah! Rah! Room is taking over the space at 6322 San Pedro Ave. that previously housed The Rec Room. That spot, known for DJ sets, cocktails and a massive patio, closed at the end of 2023, according to social media posts.
Diaz told MySA The Rah! Rah! Room will book both national and local acts. Around the time of its 2016 opening, The Bang Bang Bar, 119 El Mio St., operated with a similar policy, but the bar has since throttled back its number of live shows. Weekly karaoke and trivia nights are also part of its entertainment mix.
The Current
reached out to the team at The Bang Bang Bar for details on The Rah! Rah! Room but didn't receive a reply by press time.
