Pair of San Antonio pastry pros prepare for spooky Food Network debut Sept. 11

The pair of female chefs will bring their wealth of knowledge to the competition show, which features varying challenges from expert judges — all with a Halloween twist. Past challenges include creepy crawly-covered individual desserts, towering confections of terror and monstrous multi-tiered cakes.
Adesuwa Elaiho owns and operates Asukar, a local pastry company specializing in wedding cakes and pastries. Up until this summer, she operated a Hill Country cafe that served up Elaiho’s confections as well as lunch items. Elaine closed that brick and mortar location recently to focus on relocating her sweet shop to a new spot.
“I’ve loved serving San Antonians and creating confections for their most special moments for years,” Elaiho said in a release. “This is just an entirely new honor to represent my city in such a special way, and for such a fun series.”
Newcomer Mandi Del Toro has been baking professionally for just over a year, transitioning to the culinary world from a special effects makeup artistry career. She specializes in horror-themed cookies, cake pops and yeasted items such as cinnamon rolls that bear an uncanny likeness to human intestines. Yum. Del Toro offers her goods at pop-up events in and around San Antonio under the moniker Kreepy-N-Sweet.
The ninth season of Halloween Baking Championship will premiere on Food Network on Monday, Sept. 11. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. CST.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed