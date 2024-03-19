Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse plans third San Antonio location

The store near the intersection of Highway 281 and Evans Road will be the chain's first in the Stone Oak area.

By on Tue, Mar 19, 2024 at 10:17 am

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is planning a third San Antonio location.
Instagram / parryspizza
Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is planning a third San Antonio location.
Colorado-based Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is planning a third San Antonio location in the coming months, this one in the Stone Oak area.

The new eatery will open at 21119 U.S. Highway 281 North, near the highway's intersection with Evans Road. Construction is already underway, and is expected to finish in May.

Officials with Parry's were unavailable at press time to discuss plans for the new restaurant.

Like the two existing Parry's locations — one in the Helotes area and the other near the Rim shopping complex — the Stone Oak store will serve a variety of New York-style pies and pasta plus sides ranging from fried dough to wings to Italian nachos. The tap list at each location boasts more than 50 beers.

