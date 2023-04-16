Partygoer's Survival Guide: Tips and tricks for outlasting Fiesta San Antonio 2023

Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Meet Brandon. He’s new to Fiesta, so we gathered some tips and tricks to help him out.

By on Sun, Apr 16, 2023 at 8:46 am

click to enlarge Brandon Rodriguez tries to remove confetti from his hair. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Brandon Rodriguez tries to remove confetti from his hair.
Meet Brandon Rodriguez. He’s a new journalist here at the Current, a native who returned home to San Antonio late last year as part of a journalist fellowship program.

Since he’s been traipsing across the Pacific Northwest — and beyond — for the past 10 years, he’s never experienced the cultural phenomenon known as Fiesta San Antonio as an adult, so he needs advice.

Lots of it.

So, we decided to give Brandon a helping hand and catalog tips and tricks for surviving the 10-day jamboree of parades, carnivals, concerts and parties. Many may feel the impulse to offer less-than-helpful advice such as “don’t go,” “leave town” or “stay home, turn off the air conditioner and drink warm beer for a much more affordable DIY version.” Understandable stances to have, to be sure. But for this first-timer, we’re going to try to be more positive in our collection of Fiesta hacks.

We scoured online conversation boards and tapped our party-going friends and colleagues. Here’s our top advice.

Do
  • Eat food that’s served on a stick or tortilla only.
  • Bust out the guayaberas and Mexican dresses.
  • Imbibe responsibly. It stops being fun as soon as someone needs a babysitter.
  • Collect medals, and don't be afraid to trade them!
  • Secure your wallet and cell phone.
  • Carry a small supply of your own toilet paper.
  • Bring only the essentials. Fiesta is not the place for an oversized purse.
  • Make friends with private party hosts, especially for King William Fair and NIOSA.
  • Pack some type of antibacterial soap product.
  • Carry cash over credit cards.
  • Scream “Show us your shoes!” at float-riding royalty during parades.
  • Choose comfy, closed-toe shoes that you can clean or throw away.
  • Walk behind the guy transporting kegs or ice, they clear the path to get around in crowds.

Don't
  • Show more skin than you can slather sunscreen on.
  • Get mad if you get hit with a confetti-filled cascarón — get even!
  • Let the smell scare you.
  • Forget to stay hydrated.
  • Carry a purse, backpack or anything that could possibly get stolen.
  • Stake out a spot too far from the port-a-potties.
  • Drive. Just don’t, for so many reasons, parking and DWIs being two convincing ones.
  • Venture out in flip-flops, high heels or any shoes that couldn’t survive a good dousing of booze or bodily fluids.
  • Forget to take a break if your patas need one.
About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

