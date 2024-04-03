Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Pat Molak, legendary founder of San Antonio's Josephine Street, dead at 76

Molak also co-founded revered Texas music venue Gruene Hall.

By on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 at 7:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
Pat Molak, co-founder of San Antonio mainstay Josephine Street, has died. - Instagram / josephine_street
Instagram / josephine_street
Pat Molak, co-founder of San Antonio mainstay Josephine Street, has died.
Pat Molak, co-founder of San Antonio mainstay Josephine Street and legendary music venue Gruene Hall, has died. He was 76 years old.

Both establishments shared the news on their social media accounts, calling Molak a "true pioneer" and "a true steward of Texas culture."
The modern history of Gruene Hall dates back to the '70s, according to a 2015 Current report. Molak, tired of a daytime gig as a stockbroker, purchased the venerable space in 1975 with his then-girlfriend Mary Jane Nalley.

Since then, the space has transformed from a dusty, underutilized beer joint to a gathering spot with a national reputation. Acts including Willie Nelson, Jerry Jeff Walker, George Strait and Asleep at the Wheel have graced the venue's stage.

"It's the authenticity of it," Molak told the Current in 2015. "Anybody can go to a stadium or a slick new joint. I don't want to brag, it's just a building. Tons of the old-timers say it's their favorite place to play. I think there is something to it; the crowd interaction is fabulous."

Molak then co-founded steak-focused eatery Josephine Street in 1979, according to the restaurant's Instagram post. The local culinary landmark has solidified itself as the "epitome of a laid-back Texas café," Current restaurant reviewer Ron Bechtol said when he revisited the 44-year-old eatery in 2019.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Fried-chicken chain Zaxby's opens second San Antonio store

By Nina Rangel

Zaxby's has opened its second San Antonio location.

San Antonio's Hotel Valencia Riverwalk now offering grab-and-go breakfasts

By Nina Rangel

Hotel Valencia’s onsite restaurant Dorrego’s is now offering grab-and-go breakfast options.

San Antonio Pakistani restaurant Kohinoor teases that it may close permanently

By Nina Rangel

Kohinoor Tawa & Grill may shut its doors soon, according to a Facebook post.

San Antonio-based Whataburger celebrates Month of the Military Child with nonprofit fundraiser

By Nina Rangel

Whataburger will raise funds for nonprofit Gratitude Initiative this April.

Camp Hot Wells' extensive list of beer, wines and more offers good reason to soak your feet

By Ron Bechtol

Visitors can dip their feet in the free soaking pools outside the order window at Camp Hot Wells.

New project hopes no-cost Lyft and Uber rides can help remedy San Antonio's drunk driving problem

By Nina Rangel

Participating businesses include El Camino and Besame food truck parks, Dive Bar and Restaurant and Dakota East Side Icehouse.

Cocktail punches taste great as the weather warms, and these highlight San Antonio producers

By Nina Rangel

These recipes will keep guests smiling while supporting creators of local flavors.

Non-alcoholic beers have improved, and San Antonio stores carry some worth a sip

By Ron Bechtol

Athletic Brewing, Nada, Samuel Adams and Best Day Brewing all offer non-alcoholic beer options.

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us