Pat Molak, legendary founder of San Antonio's Josephine Street, dead at 76

Both establishments shared the news on their social media accounts, calling Molak a "true pioneer" and "a true steward of Texas culture."
The modern history of Gruene Hall dates back to the '70s, according to a 2015 Current report. Molak, tired of a daytime gig as a stockbroker, purchased the venerable space in 1975 with his then-girlfriend Mary Jane Nalley.
Since then, the space has transformed from a dusty, underutilized beer joint to a gathering spot with a national reputation. Acts including Willie Nelson, Jerry Jeff Walker, George Strait and Asleep at the Wheel have graced the venue's stage.
"It's the authenticity of it," Molak told the Current in 2015. "Anybody can go to a stadium or a slick new joint. I don't want to brag, it's just a building. Tons of the old-timers say it's their favorite place to play. I think there is something to it; the crowd interaction is fabulous."
Molak then co-founded steak-focused eatery Josephine Street in 1979, according to the restaurant's Instagram post. The local culinary landmark has solidified itself as the "epitome of a laid-back Texas café," Current restaurant reviewer Ron Bechtol said when he revisited the 44-year-old eatery in 2019.
