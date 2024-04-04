Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Phoenix-based Postino opening second wine café near San Antonio's Pearl complex

The new location will begin serving later this spring.

By on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 at 11:03 am

click to enlarge Postino Wine Café is known for its extensive collections of boutique wines and “snacky things.” - Courtesy Photo / Upward Projects
Courtesy Photo / Upward Projects
Postino Wine Café is known for its extensive collections of boutique wines and “snacky things.”
The Phoenix-based Postino Wine Café chain — known for eateries focused on boutique wines — will open a second Alamo City location, this one near the Pearl complex.

The new cafe, located at 2600 Broadway, will offer more than 5,500 square feet of dining space when it begins serving later this spring, company officials said. The company's first SA location, 17627 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 103, opened last June at the Rim.

In an emailed statement, Postino CEO Lauren Bailey said San Antonio diners quickly welcomed the chain, prompting its decision to launch a second location.

“Honestly, it comes down to a feeling in my gut, and I’ve never felt better than I do about opening a Postino on the thriving Broadway Street Corridor," Bailey said. "There is so much to love about San Antonio, including this gateway between Brackenridge Park, the Pearl and historic downtown.”

The forthcoming Postino will offer more than 30 boutique wines and craft beers. Each location also serves an array of bites including charcuterie boards, panini, soups, salads, shareable “snacky things” along with heftier entrees such as grilled chicken skewers and shrimp scampi.

The chain offers a daily happy hour from opening through 5 p.m., spotlighting $6 wine per glass and $6 pitchers of local brews. Its restaurants also host weekend brunches.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

April 3, 2024

