Popular Salad and Go concept expanding its San Antonio footprint

The drive-thru concept opened its first San Antonio location in February 2024.
Popular drive-thru concept Salad and Go is again expanding its San Antonio presence with a new store, this one on the city's far West side.
An April 11 Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing
notes construction on the new build, 12342 W. U.S. Highway 90, is set to begin in October of this year. Work on the 1,000 square-foot building should be completed by February 2025.
The Arizona-based company known for made-to-order salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and bowls opened its first San Antonio location
in February, at the South Side’s Brooks complex, 2810 Southeast Military Drive. Two other Alamo City stores — 14024 Culebra Road and 22413 Bulverde Road — are expected to open this winter.
Salad and Go has more than 130 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada. More than half are in the Lone Star State.
