Salad and Go, Mana Mobile: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / saladandgo Salad and Go offers a variety of salads to fresh-minded diners via a drive-thru model.

The's most-readfood stories of the week ran the gamut from a new salad-to-go concept to a Schertz sports bar to a Hill Country Winery with an unexpected resident: Blake, a 4,000-pound Southern White Rhino.Folks also wanted to keep tabs on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile as it rolled through the Alamo City over Fourth of July weekend, and plenty read up on the SA restaurantclaims has the best tacos al pastor in Texas.Read on for more.