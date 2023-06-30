San Antonio-area distilleries offer Fourth of July-ready cocktail recipes

Instagram / maverickdistilling Maverick Distilling's spirit lineup

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Maverick Distilling Maverick Distilling's Red, White and Blue cocktail

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Maverick Distilling Maverick Distilling's Triple Dog Frozen Strawberry Mint Julep

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Milam & Greene Milam & Greene's Port Rye Manhattan

Those hosting family for the Fourth of July holiday may need a little liquid courage to get through the day.Good think San Antonio-based Maverick Distilling and Blanco-based Milam & Greene Whiskey understand that and have offered a trio of cocktail recipes for patriotic partying. We offer these with the reminder to drink responsibly — which includes remembering that booze and fireworks are a terrible combo for those who value their fingers.2 ounces Maverick Distilling wheat whiskey½ ounce cinnamon simple syrup½ ounce lemon juice8 blueberries1 splash ginger beerExtra blueberries for garnishMuddle the blueberries in a shaker tin and add Samuel Maverick Straight Wheat Whiskey, cinnamon simple syrup and lemon juice. Shake and double strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with fresh blueberries.2½ ounces Maverick Distilling Triple Dog Irish Whiskey1.25 ounces strawberry syrup (see below)1 cup ice1 mint sprig for garnishBlend the ingredients and pour into a collins glass or frosted coupe glass. Garnish with fresh mint bouquet (don’t forget to slap it!) and strawberry.Mix one pint of sliced strawberries with 1.5 cups sugar. Place in the fridge for a day or so. The sugar draws the juice out of the berries and creates a vibrant red and flavorful syrup. Strain the syrup into a glass jar and store for up to a week. Save the remaining strawberries for ice cream or dessert.2 ounces Milam & Greene Port Finished Rye½ ounce sweet vermouth2 dashes Angostura bitters1 dash black walnut bitters1 cocktail cherry for garnishCombine all ingredients in a tall mixing glass with ice and stir for 20 seconds while the ice dilutes the spirits. Strain into serving glass, preferably a coupe or other stemmed glassware and garnish with a cherry.