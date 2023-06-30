Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio-area distilleries offer Fourth of July-ready cocktail recipes

San Antonio-based Maverick Distilling and Blanco-based Milam & Greene Whiskey came up with three Independence Day-appropriate drinks.

By on Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 10:59 am

Those hosting family for the Fourth of July holiday may need a little liquid courage to get through the day.

Good think San Antonio-based Maverick Distilling and Blanco-based Milam & Greene Whiskey understand that and have offered a trio of cocktail recipes for patriotic partying. We offer these with the reminder to drink responsibly — which includes remembering that booze and fireworks are a terrible combo for those who value their fingers.  
Red, Wheat and Blue

2 ounces Maverick Distilling wheat whiskey
½ ounce cinnamon simple syrup
½ ounce lemon juice
8 blueberries
1 splash ginger beer
Extra blueberries for garnish

Muddle the blueberries in a shaker tin and add Samuel Maverick Straight Wheat Whiskey, cinnamon simple syrup and lemon juice. Shake and double strain into a rocks glass over ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with fresh blueberries.

Triple Dog Frozen Strawberry Mint Julep

2½ ounces Maverick Distilling Triple Dog Irish Whiskey
1.25 ounces strawberry syrup (see below)
1 cup ice
1 mint sprig for garnish

Blend the ingredients and pour into a collins glass or frosted coupe glass. Garnish with fresh mint bouquet (don’t forget to slap it!) and strawberry.

Strawberry Syrup

Mix one pint of sliced strawberries with 1.5 cups sugar. Place in the fridge for a day or so. The sugar draws the juice out of the berries and creates a vibrant red and flavorful syrup. Strain the syrup into a glass jar and store for up to a week. Save the remaining strawberries for ice cream or dessert.
Port Rye Manhattan

2 ounces Milam & Greene Port Finished Rye
½ ounce sweet vermouth
2 dashes Angostura bitters
1 dash black walnut bitters
1 cocktail cherry for garnish

Combine all ingredients in a tall mixing glass with ice and stir for 20 seconds while the ice dilutes the spirits. Strain into serving glass, preferably a coupe or other stemmed glassware and garnish with a cherry.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

