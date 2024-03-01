FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio barbecue spot Augie’s to close after 10 years in business

Owner Augie Cortez cited ongoing construction and the resulting 'significant decrease in business' as the reason behind the closure.

By on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 1:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse Is known for smoked meats in a cozy downtown location, as seen in 2022. - Photo via Google Maps
Photo via Google Maps
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse Is known for smoked meats in a cozy downtown location, as seen in 2022.
Central San Antonio brisket haven Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse is closing its doors, news site MySA reports. The business has operated for 10 years.

An Augie's manager told MySA that the last day to snag savory smoked eats from the restaurant, 909 Broadway, will be this Sunday, March 3. Owner Augie Cortez told the news site he intends to consolidate the eatery with the original Augie’s location at 3709 N. St. Mary's St., known for a giant floating pig attached to the building.

Cortez cited ongoing construction and the resulting "significant decrease in business" as the reasoning behind the closure.

"We have tried everything including speaking to our local officials to let them know about the negative impact the infrastructure has had on small businesses who are forced to endure the losses," he said.

In the end, Cortez decided to close up shop.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Italian eateries Allora and Arrosta combine menus, plan new concept

By Nina Rangel

Arrosta will reopen as a Mediterranean seafood spot March 4.

Owners of San Antonio's The Bang Bang Bar opening new live-music venue

By Nina Rangel

The Bang Bang bar opened in 2106.

Washington-based sushi chain Trapper's expands San Antonio footprint with second location

By Nina Rangel

Trapper's Sushi opened in San Antonio's Dove Creek neighborhood in 2022.

Golden Meals Moroccan offers many flavors, excels when it sticks to its home turf

By Ron Bechtol

Golden Meals specializes in traditional Moroccan tagines along with a wide selection of Eastern-Mediterranean dishes.

Golden Meals Moroccan offers many flavors, excels when it sticks to its home turf

By Ron Bechtol

Golden Meals specializes in traditional Moroccan tagines along with a wide selection of Eastern-Mediterranean dishes.

San Antonio's icehouses have evolved, but they still fulfill a community need to gather

By Nina Rangel

Southtown's The Friendly Spot is one of San Antonio's most recognizable icehouses.

San Antonio Icehouse Week returns with giveaways, discounts and more

By Nina Rangel

Icehouse Week was created in 2022 by Jody Newman and Kent Oliver.

Gone Flat? San Antonio craft brewers adapting to survive inflation, changing trends

By Travis E. Poling

Natalia Montemayor at Longtab Brewing in Leon Valley serves up a beer. The brewery' owner said he’s heard tales of gloom and doom from other beermakers but continues to expand his operation.

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us