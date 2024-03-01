San Antonio barbecue spot Augie’s to close after 10 years in business

click to enlarge
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse Is known for smoked meats in a cozy downtown location, as seen in 2022.
Central San Antonio brisket haven Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse is closing its doors, news site MySA reports
. The business has operated for 10 years.
An Augie's manager told MySA that the last day to snag savory smoked eats from the restaurant, 909 Broadway, will be this Sunday, March 3. Owner Augie Cortez told the news site he intends to consolidate the eatery with the original Augie’s location at 3709 N. St. Mary's St., known for a giant floating pig attached to the building.
Cortez cited ongoing construction and the resulting "significant decrease in business" as the reasoning behind the closure.
"We have tried everything including speaking to our local officials to let them know about the negative impact the infrastructure has had on small businesses who are forced to endure the losses," he said.
In the end, Cortez decided to close up shop.
