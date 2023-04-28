Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio-based Bunz burger joint quietly opens second location near La Cantera shopping center

The company marked the occasion with a social media announcement featuring local influencer Chris Flores, also known as eatmigos.

By on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 at 2:04 pm

Bunz Handcrafted Burgers' second location is now open.
Instagram / blue143
Bunz Handcrafted Burgers' second location is now open.
Chef-driven burger joint Bunz Handcrafted Burgers quietly expanded its San Antonio footprint with a second location earlier this week, this one dubbed Bunz Express.

The new shop, located at 6819 N. Loop 1604 W., officially opened Monday, April 24, according to a collaborative Instagram post in which Flores samples several burgers, chicken sandwiches and milkshakes made from scratch at the La Cantera-area shop.
The mini-empire got its start in 2020 via a brick and mortar location downtown, inside a long-vacant deli space on Houston street. Helmed by local chef-owner Thierry Burkle, Bunz menu items feature a painstakingly developed ground meat blend and unexpected topping options such as Boursin cheese, pear and chipotle mayo.

Burkle also owns The Grill at Leon Springs, which was in the news earlier this week as details regarding its reconstruction emerged.

Bunz Express is open daily 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

