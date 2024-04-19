Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio-based Lucy Cooper’s to open comedy club inside New Braunfels store

The venue will present one show on Fridays and two on Saturdays once it launches on May 8.

By on Fri, Apr 19, 2024 at 12:32 pm

Lucy's Comedy Club will be located inside the Lucy Cooper's at 1515 Kuehler Ave. in New Braunfels.
Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse
Lucy’s Comedy Club will be located inside the Lucy Cooper's at 1515 Kuehler Ave. in New Braunfels.
Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House is known for filling bellies with Southern-style eats. Now it's hoping to add belly laughs to the menu at one location.

Lucy’s Comedy Club will open May 8 inside a back room of Lucy Cooper's New Braunfels' restaurant, 1515 Kuehler Ave., the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung reports. The comedy club’s general manager, Mason James, partnered with a Houston lawyer to launch the new venue, according to the newspaper.

“They have some fun events to do during the week, and we think there's kind of a comedy boom right now, and New Braunfels is a really young, growing population that I think can really enjoy getting out on a Friday, Saturday and … laughing a little bit,” James told the Herald-Zeitung.

The sectioned-off room inside the restaurant is currently in the midst of a renovation, James said. Once that's done, it will start entertaining audiences with one show on Fridays and two on Saturdays.

“Austin's comedy boom [is] pretty incredible, and we have [connections] with all the really solid comedians there,” James — a comedian himself — told the newspaper. "So, the quality of the show for the environment is going to be unbelievable.”

Comedy club guests can snag the same food and drinks Lucy Cooper’s has served in New Braunfels since 2021. Its restaurant there is the third in the San Antonio chain's mini-empire, all owned and operated by husband and wife team Jesse and Braunda Smith.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City's culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

April 17, 2024

View more issues

