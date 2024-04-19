San Antonio-based Lucy Cooper’s to open comedy club inside New Braunfels store

Lucy’s Comedy Club will open May 8 inside a back room of Lucy Cooper's New Braunfels' restaurant, 1515 Kuehler Ave., the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung reports. The comedy club’s general manager, Mason James, partnered with a Houston lawyer to launch the new venue, according to the newspaper.
“They have some fun events to do during the week, and we think there's kind of a comedy boom right now, and New Braunfels is a really young, growing population that I think can really enjoy getting out on a Friday, Saturday and … laughing a little bit,” James told the Herald-Zeitung.
The sectioned-off room inside the restaurant is currently in the midst of a renovation, James said. Once that's done, it will start entertaining audiences with one show on Fridays and two on Saturdays.
“Austin's comedy boom [is] pretty incredible, and we have [connections] with all the really solid comedians there,” James — a comedian himself — told the newspaper. "So, the quality of the show for the environment is going to be unbelievable.”
Comedy club guests can snag the same food and drinks Lucy Cooper’s has served in New Braunfels since 2021. Its restaurant there is the third in the San Antonio chain's mini-empire, all owned and operated by husband and wife team Jesse and Braunda Smith.
