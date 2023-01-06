San Antonio-based Whataburger brings back Dr. Pepper milkshake — but only for a limited time

The limited-edition shake features a creamy vanilla ice cream base and Dr Pepper syrup.

By on Fri, Jan 6, 2023 at 11:07 am

click to enlarge San Antonio-based Whataburger has reintroduced its Dr Pepper Shake. - Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
San Antonio-based Whataburger has reintroduced its Dr Pepper Shake.
You could say “The Dr is in.”

San Antonio-based burger chain Whataburger has reintroduced its Dr Pepper Shake — a creamy blend of vanilla ice cream base and Dr Pepper syrup — for a limited time.

While milkshake purists may scoff at anything other than vanilla, chocolate or strawberry variations, Whataburger is no stranger to off-the-beaten-path flavors. Its past limited-edition shakes include salted caramel, peaches and cream and banana pudding, to name a few.

The Dr Pepper milkshake debuted in 2019 and has been reintroduced several times since, always as a limited-edition item. Prices and availability vary by market.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
