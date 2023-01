San Antonio-based Whataburger brings back Dr. Pepper milkshake — but only for a limited time

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Whataburger San Antonio-based Whataburger has reintroduced its Dr Pepper Shake.

You could say “The Dr is in.”San Antonio-based burger chain Whataburger has reintroduced its Dr Pepper Shake — a creamy blend of vanilla ice cream base and Dr Pepper syrup — for a limited time.While milkshake purists may scoff at anything other than vanilla, chocolate or strawberry variations, Whataburger is no stranger to off-the-beaten-path flavors. Its past limited-edition shakes include salted caramel peaches and cream and banana pudding , to name a few.The Dr Pepper milkshake debuted in 2019 and has been reintroduced several times since, always as a limited-edition item. Prices and availability vary by market.