San Antonio breweries plan weeklong fundraiser for Green Beret Foundation

Veteran-owned Longtab Brewing and 10 other local craft-beer producers will participate in the Nov. 11-18 brewery hop.

By on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 at 1:31 pm

Longtab Brewing will launch a Green Beret Foundation fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. - Facebook / Longtab Brewing
Facebook / Longtab Brewing
Longtab Brewing will launch a Green Beret Foundation fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Nearly a dozen San Antonio breweries are celebrating Veterans Day 2023 with a multi-day fundraiser for the Green Beret Foundation.

Launched by veteran-owned and military-themed Longtab Brewing, the Brews for the Brave fundraiser will feature a weeklong brewery hop similar to a pub run. From Saturday, Nov. 11, through Saturday, Nov. 18, $1 from every beer sold at participating breweries will go to the foundation, a nonprofit that provides Special Forces soldiers and their families with health and wellness support and resources.

Beer lovers can pick up a Road to Support Card at any of the participating breweries, with the goal of collecting signatures from beertenders at each stop. Each signature is an entry into a drawing for prizes. Participants are expected to turned in the card Saturday, Nov. 18, at their last brewery stop.

Organizers will draw the names of winners at a ticketed party at Longtab Brewing, 4700 Timco West, Suite 105. The party will take place Sunday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m., and tickets are available online.

Participating breweries include:
Longtab opened in Leon Valley in 2020, boasting a Special Forces theme. Each of its beers is brewed exclusively with American-grown ingredients and is named after some aspect of Special Forces folklore.

