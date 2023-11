San Antonio breweries plan weeklong fundraiser for Green Beret Foundation

Facebook / Longtab Brewing Longtab Brewing will launch a Green Beret Foundation fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Back Unturned Brewing Co. // 516 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 257-0022, backunturned.com.



Cactus Land Brewing Co. // 368 County Road 325 B, (210) 802-7361, cactuslandbrewing.com.



Dos Sirenos Brewing // 231 E. Cevallos Street, (210) 442-8138, dossirenosbrewing.com.



Free Roam Brewing Company // 325 S. Main Street, (830) 582-9741, freeroambrewing.com.



Gather Brewing Company // 210 E. Aviation Boulevard, (210) 868-3596, gatherbrewing.co.



Künstler Brewing // 302 E. Lachapelle, (210) 688-4519, kuenstlerbrewing.com.



Longtab Brewing // 4700 Timco West, Suite 105, (210) 947-4766, longtabbrewing.com .



Man Overboard Brewing Company // 1203 Camden Street, (210) 290-8474, Facebook.com/Man Overboard Brewing Co.



Roadmap Brewing Co. // 723 N. Alamo Street, (210) 254-9962, roadmapbrewing.com.



Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling // 4834 Whirlwind Drive, (210) 339-2282, drinkrangercreek.com.



Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery // 8403 Broadway, (210) 455-9982, Facebook.com/wildbarleykitchencom.

Nearly a dozen San Antonio breweries are celebrating Veterans Day 2023 with a multi-day fundraiser for the Green Beret Foundation.Launched by veteran-owned and military-themed Longtab Brewing, the Brews for the Brave fundraiser will feature a weeklong brewery hop similar to a pub run. From Saturday, Nov. 11, through Saturday, Nov. 18, $1 from every beer sold at participating breweries will go to the foundation, a nonprofit that provides Special Forces soldiers and their families with health and wellness support and resources.Beer lovers can pick up a Road to Support Card at any of the participating breweries, with the goal of collecting signatures from beertenders at each stop. Each signature is an entry into a drawing for prizes. Participants are expected to turned in the card Saturday, Nov. 18, at their last brewery stop.Organizers will draw the names of winners at a ticketed party at Longtab Brewing, 4700 Timco West, Suite 105. The party will take place Sunday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m., and tickets are available online Participating breweries include:Longtab opened in Leon Valley in 2020, boasting a Special Forces theme. Each of its beers is brewed exclusively with American-grown ingredients and is named after some aspect of Special Forces folklore.