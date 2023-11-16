San Antonio burger favorite Tycoon Flats opens second location

The St. Mary's Strip staple has taken over a space on Austin Highway that formerly housed Cerroni's Purple Garlic.

By on Thu, Nov 16, 2023 at 12:28 pm

Tycoon Flats is now serving its Double Ize Box Burger and others at a new Austin Highway location.
Facebook / TYCOON FLATS
Tycoon Flats is now serving its Double Ize Box Burger and others at a new Austin Highway location.
St. Mary’s Strip staple Tycoon Flats has taken over the Austin Highway space that previously housed Cerroni’s Purple Garlic.

Signage noting the change appeared the building earlier this year, but Tycoon Flats' owners has been mum on details — until now. In a Thursday social media post, they revealed the new eatery has quietly opened, doling out specialty burgers, fried pickles and margaritas at 1017 Austin Highway.


Similar to Tycoon Flats' flagship location, the Austin Highway outpost offers ample indoor seating along with a patio space with oversized yard games.

Cerroni’s, a neighborhood Italian spot, called it quits last summer, citing a lack of staff for its permanent closure.

Tycoon Flats' Austin Highway location is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

