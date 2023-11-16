San Antonio burger favorite Tycoon Flats opens second location

Signage noting the change appeared the building earlier this year, but Tycoon Flats' owners has been mum on details — until now. In a Thursday social media post, they revealed the new eatery has quietly opened, doling out specialty burgers, fried pickles and margaritas at 1017 Austin Highway.
Similar to Tycoon Flats' flagship location, the Austin Highway outpost offers ample indoor seating along with a patio space with oversized yard games.
Cerroni’s, a neighborhood Italian spot, called it quits last summer, citing a lack of staff for its permanent closure.
Tycoon Flats' Austin Highway location is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
