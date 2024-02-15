San Antonio chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin helping Taco Bell remix Crunchwrap Supreme

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Taco Bell
Best Quality Daughter's Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin is now consulting with Taco Bell.
The next culinary adventure for Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, chef-owner of San Antonio’s acclaimed Best Quality Daughter? Fast-food remix artist.
The 2023 and 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist
will help Taco Bell reimagine its Crunchwrap Supreme as part of the Mexican-inspired chain's TBX chef-collaboration program. Dobbertin is one of just three chefs — not to mention the only woman and Texan — selected for the program's inaugural cohort. Philadelphia's Reuben Asaram and Phoenix's Lawrence Smith are the other two.
Taco Bell’s announced TBX's launch at the Live Más Live event in Las Vegas over Super Bowl Weekend — yes, the same one where it unveiled the Cheeze-It Crunchwrap and Baja Blast Gelato.
The new program invites celebrated chefs nationwide to put their twists on popular Taco Bell menu items. In its first iteration, the culinary pros are tasked with rethinking Taco Bell’s iconic Crunchwrap Supreme by adding their own culinary and cultural spins.
Dobbertin was selected not only for her culinary creativity but for her love of Taco Bell, a comfort food she sought out while living abroad, company officials said.
Best Quality Daughter, Dobbertin's innovative Asian-American eatery, opened its doors at the Pearl in November 2020, serving unexpected bites such as crab boudin and Oaxaca cheese egg rolls in a fun, colorful atmosphere. She helms the spot with chef Quealy Watson. Dobbertin and Watson were also the team behind Tenko Ramen, which operated at the Pearl's food hall
for more than five years.
TBX product launch details — including which locations will serve up Dobbertin’s unique take on the Crunchwrap Supreme — are forthcoming, according to Taco Bell officials. The reimagined items are expected to pop up on menus later this year.
