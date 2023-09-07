San Antonio chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin hosting reproductive-rights fundraising dinner

Dobbertin, chef-owner of San Antonio’s Best Quality Daughter, and Hereford, owner of New Orleans’ award-winning eatery Turkey and the Wolf, will join forces with a collaborative light-bite menu on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
For the event, Dobbertin will draw inspiration from her travels and the comfort food of her youth as a second-generation Chinese-American. Her approach to Chinese cuisine landed Best Quality Daughter, 602 Avenue A, on USA Today's list of best new restaurants in 2022.
Meanwhile, Hereford will showcase his irreverent spins on Southern food, which garnered Turkey and the Wolf a spot on Bon Appetit’s Best New Restaurants list in 2017.
Fundraising dinner will take place at event space Communion, 1150 S. Alamo, which previously housed gourmet hot dog spot Frank. From 2-5 p.m., the chefs will sling light bites while guests partake in cocktails featuring El Dorado Rum and Künstler Brewing's beer. DJ Nick Morales will provide the tunes.
Good Trouble in Little China tickets are $100 per person and guests must 21 or older to attend.
