San Antonio chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin hosting reproductive-rights fundraising dinner

Dobbertin will work with award-winning New Orleans chef Mason Hereford will hold the event in the Southtown building that once housed Frank.

By on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 at 8:20 am

Communion is the event space at 1150 S. Alamo. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Communion is the event space at 1150 S. Alamo.
Alamo City chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin will host New Orleans guest chef Mason Hereford for the second iteration of “Good Trouble in Little China,” a fundraising dinner benefitting reproductive-rights group Planned Parenthood South Texas.

Dobbertin, chef-owner of San Antonio’s Best Quality Daughter, and Hereford, owner of New Orleans’ award-winning eatery Turkey and the Wolf, will join forces with a collaborative light-bite menu on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
For the event, Dobbertin will draw inspiration from her travels and the comfort food of her youth as a second-generation Chinese-American. Her approach to Chinese cuisine landed Best Quality Daughter, 602 Avenue A, on USA Today's list of best new restaurants in 2022.

Meanwhile, Hereford will showcase his irreverent spins on Southern food, which garnered Turkey and the Wolf a spot on Bon Appetit’s Best New Restaurants list in 2017.

Fundraising dinner will take place at event space Communion, 1150 S. Alamo, which previously housed gourmet hot dog spot Frank. From 2-5 p.m., the chefs will sling light bites while guests partake in cocktails featuring El Dorado Rum and Künstler Brewing's beer. DJ Nick Morales will provide the tunes.

Good Trouble in Little China tickets are $100 per person and guests must 21 or older to attend. 

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.

