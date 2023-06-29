San Antonio chef Robert Cantu of Moon's Daughters goes solo with Nomad Chef venture

click to enlarge
Kathy Tran
San Antonio chef Robert Cantu has left The Moon's Daughters.
San Antonio chef Robert Cantu has left the helm of The Moon's Daughters at the Thompson Hotel to step out on his own.
Cantu, whose work at the fancy rooftop restaurant racked up accolades in publications such as Business Jet Traveler
and Travel + Leisure Magazine
, has launched a private dining and catering concept called Nomad Chef.
The fledgling venture will specialize in customized, omakase
-style tasting dinners in the privacy of diners’ homes. Omakase
is a form of Japanese dining in which guests fully entrust the menu selection to the chef, allowing for a meal that’s highly-curated and uber-seasonal.
“I take a whimsical approach to modern American and international cuisine, and I think this format lends itself best to the high level of detail and creativity that I'm wanting to showcase,” Cantu said in a statement. “I was glad to be a part of the Thompson hotel opening team, but I knew it was time to step away to truly put my mark on San Antonio with this new venture.”
Courtesy Photo / Nomad Chef
A scallop and asparagus dish shows off San Antonio chef Robert Cantu's artistic plating.
Sample menus shared by Nomad Chef include items such as Southern fried quail stuffed with boudin sausage and braised Swiss chard as well as frosty gazpacho paletas made with basil, cucumber and heirloom tomato.
Cantu spent years in kitchens all over the United States, including the nationally acclaimed Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas. He also worked at San Antonio’s legendary Biga on the Banks before landing the position of executive chef at the Thompson Hotel San Antonio-Riverwalk, which opened in February 2021.
Nomad Chef's sample menus and booking information are available on its website
.
