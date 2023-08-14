San Antonio craft-beer haven Big Hops closing flagship taproom on Huebner

Facebook / Big Hops Huebner
Big Hops' flagship store is located at 11224 Huebner Road, #204.
A mere three weeks after its New Braunfels franchise location shut down
, San Antonio craft-beer haven Big Hops is closing its flagship taproom on Huebner Road, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
Company founder Rob Martindale told the paper that he's selling the location at 11224 Huebner Road #204 to another business. He didn't disclose what will replace Big Hops or when it will pull its last pint.
The taproom has been in operation for 10 years. Its closure will leave the chain with four other locations.
The Current
reached out to Martindale for additional details, but got no response by press time.
Martindale’s decision to close the Huebner store comes as the American craft beer industry hits a lull. Media outlets have speculated
that market over-saturation has cut into the sales of American brands including Stone and 120-year-old Anchor Brewing, now slated for closure
.
What’s more, large global brewers have sold off craft brands in recent months. ProBrewer last week reported
that Anheuser-Busch will shed eight craft-beer, cider and energy drink brands, including Shock Top.
Despite the impending closure of the Huebner taproom, Martindale told the Business Journal
he wants to expand the brand beyond the Alamo City through a franchise model. Big Hops’ Cibolo location is a franchise store, but so was its New Braunfels location, which closed after fewer than two years in operation.
Big Hops other locations are at 226 W. Bitters Road, Suite 108; 12991 Potranco Road; 7915 W. Loop 1604 N.; and 4470 Green Valley Road in Cibolo.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed