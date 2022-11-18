San Antonio Food Bank struggling to meet Thanksgiving demand, asking community for support

'It’s shaping up to be the most expensive Thanksgiving in history,' San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said.

By on Fri, Nov 18, 2022 at 2:13 pm

click to enlarge The San Antonio Food Bank is struggling to provide Thanksgiving meals this holiday. - Instagram / safoodbank
Instagram / safoodbank
The San Antonio Food Bank is struggling to provide Thanksgiving meals this holiday.
This Thanksgiving is shaping up to be the most expensive yet for families to set the holiday table, and the San Antonio Food Bank is experiencing near-record requests for help.

As families grapple with rising grocery prices due to inflation and supply chain challenges, the nonprofit is asking San Antonians to make donations of nonperishable food items to help fill the need.

“Food is love. Food is what gathers us. It is heartbreaking to think that many might go without this holiday season,” San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said in an emailed statement. “It’s shaping up to be the most expensive Thanksgiving in history, which is especially tough coming on the backside of the pandemic that already stressed so many. I am hoping for a holiday miracle.”

Locals with food items to spare can donate at any Security Service Federal Credit Union branch in the greater San Antonio area or by dropping donations in the red barrels located at the entrances of area H-E-B grocery stores.

This Saturday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Food Bank will be on hand at all area H-E-B Plus stores to accept monetary donations to buy frozen turkeys for needy families. Every $1 provides 10 pounds of food, and a $15 donation can purchase a turkey during the holidays, according to Food Bank officials.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.
