San Antonio nightspot Bentley's on Broadway closed for remodeling

The bar, located at 8123 Broadway, Suite B, shared details in a Thursday Instagram post that encouraged patrons to visit its sister establishments, Let's Be Honest, 1602 N. Main Ave., and Brooklyn Bar, 114 Brooklyn Ave., in the meantime.
Bentley's opened in 2017, and quickly became known for its casual patio-bar vibes, porch swing-inspired seating and lively weekend crowds.
In 2022, Bentley's made local news by amending its admission policy to no longer allow patrons under the age of 25. According to its Instagram bio, the bar has since revamped that rule and now admits those 23 and up.
The business's owners didn't say how long the renovations would take. The Current reached out for more details, and we'll update as we learn more.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed