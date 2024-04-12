Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio nightspot Bentley's on Broadway closed for remodeling

The owners didn't say how long the renovations will take.

By on Fri, Apr 12, 2024 at 12:39 pm

click to enlarge Bentley’s on Broadway has closed temporarily. - Instagram / bentleysonbroadway
Instagram / bentleysonbroadway
Bentley’s on Broadway has closed temporarily.
North-of-downtown nightspot Bentley's on Broadway has closed, but according to details shared by its owners, the shutdown is only temporary and is being undertaken to give the business a facelift.

The bar, located at 8123 Broadway, Suite B, shared details in a Thursday Instagram post that encouraged patrons to visit its sister establishments, Let's Be Honest, 1602 N. Main Ave., and Brooklyn Bar, 114 Brooklyn Ave., in the meantime. 

Bentley's opened in 2017, and quickly became known for its casual patio-bar vibes, porch swing-inspired seating and lively weekend crowds.

In 2022, Bentley's made local news by amending its admission policy to no longer allow patrons under the age of 25. According to its Instagram bio, the bar has since revamped that rule and now admits those 23 and up.

The business's owners didn't say how long the renovations would take. The Current reached out for more details, and we'll update as we learn more.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

April 3, 2024

