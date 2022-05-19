San Antonio nightspot Bentley's on Broadway will no longer allow patrons under age of 25

The announcement comes after a new bar opened nearby with a 30-or-older door policy.

By on Thu, May 19, 2022 at 1:02 pm

Bentley's on Broadway has raised its age limit for admission to 25.
Instagram / bentleysonbroadway
Bentley’s on Broadway has raised its age limit for admission to 25.
San Antonio nightlife may be seeing a shift that favors older patrons.

Downtown-area drinking establishment Bentley’s on Broadway said it will only allow patrons inside who are 25 or older. Officials with the spot, known for its casual patio-bar vibes and porch swing-inspired seating, announced the change Wednesday on Instagram.

The move comes after nearby drinking establishment Horizons & More opened its doors in March with a 30-and-over admission policy.
The U.S. drinking age is 21 — at least for any state that wants to keep its highway funding. However, under Texas law, bar owners can refuse service to any patron, so long as that call isn't based on race, color, religion or national origin.

Age doesn't fall under those protected classes. That means Gen Z-ers wanting to make a court claim against bars with 25-and-up or 30-and-up age limits could do so, but legal experts warn that they'd face an uphill battle.

The post by Bentley's, located at 8123 Broadway, Suite B, offered no explanation for the bar's new policy. Its owners didn't respond to the Current’s request for comment by press time.

