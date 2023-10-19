San Antonio outdoor food court SA Yacht Club to open Oct. 31

Instagram / jeepney.streeteats
Jeepney Street Eats will open at SA Yacht Club Oct. 31.
The downtown area's SA Yacht Club will open at month's end, welcoming foodies to new extensions of favorite Alamo City dining spots such as Naco Mexican Eatery
and Sari Sari.
The outdoor food park at 310 W. Grayson St. is comprised of four shipping containers. The metal boxes have been adapted to offer kitchens for Naco and the new Jeepy Street Eats from Sari Sari's owners. Retailers Outland Provision and Sippy’s Beer and Wine are also tenants.
All the businesses are expected to be ready for service Tuesday, Oct. 31, according to representatives of the new development. It will feature patio seating, and the restaurants will fulfill orders via pickup windows.
Hours for each of the tenants are as follows:
Jeepney Street Eats
will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Outland Provision
, from the folks behind Bexar Goods, will offer leather and outdoor wares 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
Sippys Beer and Wine
will sell libations 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
Naco Grayson
will be open spot 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
The businesses may tweak or extend those hours in coming days, SA Yacht Club representatives added.
