BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio outdoor food court SA Yacht Club to open Oct. 31

The new development will host satellites of Naco Mexican Eatery, Sari Sari, Bexar Goods and Sippy’s Beer and Wine.

By on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 2:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Jeepney Street Eats will open at SA Yacht Club Oct. 31. - Instagram / jeepney.streeteats
Instagram / jeepney.streeteats
Jeepney Street Eats will open at SA Yacht Club Oct. 31.
The downtown area's SA Yacht Club will open at month's end, welcoming foodies to new extensions of favorite Alamo City dining spots such as Naco Mexican Eatery and Sari Sari.

The outdoor food park at 310 W. Grayson St. is comprised of four shipping containers. The metal boxes have been adapted to offer kitchens for Naco and the new Jeepy Street Eats from Sari Sari's owners. Retailers Outland Provision and Sippy’s Beer and Wine are also tenants.

All the businesses are expected to be ready for service Tuesday, Oct. 31, according to representatives of the new development. It will feature patio seating, and the restaurants will fulfill orders via pickup windows.

Hours for each of the tenants are as follows:

Jeepney Street Eats will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Outland Provision, from the folks behind Bexar Goods, will offer leather and outdoor wares 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

Sippys Beer and Wine will sell libations 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

Naco Grayson will be open spot 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

The businesses may tweak or extend those hours in coming days, SA Yacht Club representatives added.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

17th Annual San Antonio Beer Festival returns to Crockett Park on Saturday

By Amber Esparza

There will be 400-plus brews available to sample at this year's Beer Fest.

San Antonio favorite Sapore’s Pizza to expand to Castle Hills Neighborhood

By Nina Rangel

Sapore's Pizza's flagship shop is located at 6422 Babcock Road, Suite 101.

Successful Sampling: Check out this handy survival guide to the San Antonio Beer Festival

By Nina Rangel

In addition to plenty of brews, the event features live music, food trucks and more.

San Antonio culinary power couple Esaul and Grecia Ramos to open new ventures this month

By Nina Rangel

Grecia (left) and Esaul Ramos will open their new ventures in Castroville this month.

Also in Food & Drink

Friendly Fermenting: Multiple craft breweries collaborate for this year's San Antonio Beer Week

By Travis E. Poling

Friendly Fermenting: Multiple craft breweries collaborate for this year's San Antonio Beer Week

Successful Sampling: Check out this handy survival guide to the San Antonio Beer Festival

By Nina Rangel

In addition to plenty of brews, the event features live music, food trucks and more.

17th Annual San Antonio Beer Festival returns to Crockett Park on Saturday

By Amber Esparza

There will be 400-plus brews available to sample at this year's Beer Fest.

Table Talk: Checking what's on tap with Idle Brewing's Brandon Pettit

By Brandon Rodriguez

Before Idle Brewing, Brandon Pettit worked for Alamo Beer Co. and Altstadt Brewery.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us