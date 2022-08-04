San Antonio Tiff's Treats locations giving away free chocolate chip cookies this Thursday

To snag the free sweet treat, you need only visit one the chain's five San Antonio stores.

By on Thu, Aug 4, 2022 at 2:20 pm

For those who observe, Thursday, August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. - Instagram / tiffstreats
Instagram / tiffstreats
For those who observe, Thursday, August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
Tiff's Treats' five San Antonio locations are celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day — that’s Thursday, August 4, by the way — by doling out free, warm cookies to folks who stop by.

To snag the free chocolate chip cookie, a person need only visit on of the Austin-based chain's stores. That’s it. Just walk in.

Of course, there are some caveats — aren't there always? — namely, that Tiff's is limiting the free goods to one per person. You also have to be physically in a store to receive your cookie, so no astral projection allowed.

For folks who can’t get to one of the stores before closing time, the company also is offering a 50% discount on online and mobile chocolate chip cookie orders placed before the food holiday is over.

SA’s Tiff’s Treats stores are concentrated north of downtown, and they’re all open until 10 p.m. on the big day.

