San Antonio Velvet Taco locations launch secret taco menu exclusively for app users

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin San Antonio's second Velvet Taco, located at the site of revered underground music venue Taco Land, opened last spring.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Velvet Taco The Backdoor “Secret” Menu features six items.

Both of San Antonio's Velvet Taco locations now offer a secret menu of six taco varieties only available to users of the chain's loyalty app.To access the so-called Backdoor “Secret” Menu, folks must download and create a profile on the company's loyalty program, The Velvet Room. The program is tiered and visit-based, rewarding guests with eats and “VIP experiences,” according to a press release.Among the secret menu's items are tacos stuffed with Nashville hot cauliflower and something called the Hangover Burger. All six were born from the brand’s Weekly Taco Feature —or WTF — menu.Velvet Taco's Alamo City stores are located at 103 W. Grayson Street, at the Pearl-area site that once housed storied music venue Taco Land, and at 5515 N. Loop 1604 W., Suite 105, at the Rim Crossing shopping center.