San Antonio Willie’s Grill locations launch delivery-only wings and fried-chicken concept

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Willie's Grill & Icehouse San Antonio Willie’s Grill & Icehouse locations are now doling out twelve-hour Shiner Bock-brined chicken wings.

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse locations across Texas are now offering chicken wings brined in Shiner Bock beer via a new to-go kitchen concept dubbed Roosters Run.The concept now operates from all 19 Willie’s locations around the state, including six in San Antonio. However, dine-in guests won’t see a Roosters Run menu inside the icehouses themselves. The “virtual brand” serves up the wings and a handful of other chicken dishes via a delivery-only model found in the DoorDash and UberEats apps.Roosters Run offers a stripped-down menu of chicken wings, featuring eight sauces and dry-rub options, including Backyard BBQ, Buttery Garlic Parm, Lemon Pepper Tango, Rajun Cajun, Tangy Honey Garlic, Bayou Buffalo, Smoky Chili Willie and Texas Fire. It also sells breaded chicken tenders and bites, a Spicy Rooster sandwich and seasoned fries.