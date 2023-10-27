San Antonio's 1000 Degrees Pizza to close after six years in business

Facebook / 1000 Degrees Pizza San Antonio New Jersey transplant 1000 Degrees Pizza will close Oct. 29.

Fans of New Jersey transplant 1000 Degrees Pizza have just two more days to snag one of its pies before the business permanently closes this Sunday, Oct. 29.The business — located at 11224 Huebner Road, Suite 206 — took to social media late Thursday to share the news.“Exactly six years from the day we opened our doors, we will be CLOSING our store permanently this SUNDAY, October 29th at 8PM (or when supplies run out),” the post read. “We were honored to have the opportunity to be able to provide 161 jobs to our very own San Antonio community… Stop in for one last tasty pie if you get a chance. And to my fellow small business restauranteurs, best of luck and I will look forward to supporting you!!”The national chain is known for their über hot ovens, and lightning-fast Neapolitan pizza-making, as well as chicken wings, salads, dessert, wine and beer. The Huebner Oaks-area outpost was San Antonio’s only location.1000 Degrees is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. — or sell out — Sunday.