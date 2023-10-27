San Antonio's 1000 Degrees Pizza to close after six years in business

The New Jersey chain operated in San Antonio for six years.

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 12:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
New Jersey transplant 1000 Degrees Pizza will close Oct. 29. - Facebook / 1000 Degrees Pizza San Antonio
Facebook / 1000 Degrees Pizza San Antonio
New Jersey transplant 1000 Degrees Pizza will close Oct. 29.
Fans of New Jersey transplant 1000 Degrees Pizza have just two more days to snag one of its pies before the business permanently closes this Sunday, Oct. 29.

The business — located at 11224 Huebner Road, Suite 206 — took to social media late Thursday to share the news.

“Exactly six years from the day we opened our doors, we will be CLOSING our store permanently this SUNDAY, October 29th at 8PM (or when supplies run out),” the post read. “We were honored to have the opportunity to be able to provide 161 jobs to our very own San Antonio community… Stop in for one last tasty pie if you get a chance. And to my fellow small business restauranteurs, best of luck and I will look forward to supporting you!!”

The national chain is known for their über hot ovens, and lightning-fast Neapolitan pizza-making, as well as chicken wings, salads, dessert, wine and beer. The Huebner Oaks-area outpost was San Antonio’s only location.

1000 Degrees is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. — or sell out — Sunday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Wow Wow Lemonade to close permanently at the end of the month

By Nina Rangel

Wow Wow Lemonade's Mangonada Bowl was on special all summer.

San Antonio favorite Delia’s Tamales faces fraud, age discrimination suit

By Nina Rangel

Delia’s operates seven locations in Sn Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.

San Antonio eatery Papa Nacho’s relocating into swanky new digs

By Nina Rangel

Papa Nacho’s Cantina is located in the Dominion area, and its new location will remain in the general vicinity.

Little Bites: Halloween specials, meal deals and seasonal offerings

By Amber Esparza

Velvet Taco is offering the Basic Witch as its Weekly Taco Feature (WTF) through Oct. 31.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio fusion masters Sean Wen and Andrew Ho score big at Curry Boys and Wurst Behavior

By Ron Bechtol

Wurst Behavior offers both burger and hot dog options adorned with its kimchi queso.

Table Talk: Elysia Treviño-Gonzales talks about bringing Twang to all 50 states

By Brandon Rodriguez

Elysia Treviño-Gonzales took the reins at Twang seven years ago.

Seek out Día de los Muertos drinks at San Antonio spots — or concoct your own

By Ron Bechtol

Several San Antonio bars are offering themed cocktails for Día de los Muertos.

Friendly Fermenting: Multiple craft breweries collaborate for this year's San Antonio Beer Week

By Travis E. Poling

Friendly Fermenting: Multiple craft breweries collaborate for this year's San Antonio Beer Week
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us