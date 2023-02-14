San Antonio’s Bakudan Ramen to open Bandera Road location this week

The new shop, 11309 Bandera Road, will begin serving on Wednesday at 11 a.m. To celebrate the launch, it will dole out $10 bowls of ramen and drinks at happy hour prices all day, according to a social media post.
The noodle purveyor first hit the scene in 2019 with its flagship shop at 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 208. Since then, it’s become known for its ramen as well as Korean bibimbap and cocktails from its full bar, all served in a high-energy atmosphere.
Bakudan opened a second location at 22506 U.S. Highway 281 North, Suite 106, last October, offering a wider selection of rice bowls than the first store. The Bandera Road-Loop 1604 interchange is expected to follow suit.
