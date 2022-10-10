San Antonio's Bakudan Ramen opening second shop this week, and a third is in the works

Bakudan is known for ramen noodle soups, Korean bibimbap and boozy drinks from a full bar, all served in a high-energy atmosphere.

By on Mon, Oct 10, 2022 at 2:07 pm

Bakudan Ramen will on Tuesday, Oct. 11 open its second San Antonio shop. - Instagram / bakudanramen
Instagram / bakudanramen
Bakudan Ramen will on Tuesday, Oct. 11 open its second San Antonio shop.
Bakudan Ramen will launch a second location on Tuesday, this one in the city’s Stone Oak neighborhood.

The San Antonio-based noodle purveyor first popped up at The Rim in 2019 with the opening of its flagship shop at 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 208. It also has third location at the Bandera Road-Loop 1604 interchange restaurant in the works, although its opening date was unclear at press time.

The new Stone Oak store, at 22506 U.S. Highway 281 North, Suite 106, will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. opening day, according to social media posts. Soup slurpers will be able to take advantage of $10 ramen bowls and happy hour specials during the grand opening.
Bakudan's original location is known for its ramen noodle soups as well as Korean bibimbap and boozy drinks from a full bar, all served in a high-energy atmosphere. Both the Stone Oak shop and forthcoming Bandera Road location are expected to add a wider selection of rice bowls to the menu.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
The Irma from Con Huevos You enjoy luxury and aren’t afraid to treat yo’self to the finest that life has to offer — and that includes tacos. We’re willing to bet you’re known as the achievement-oriented and natural leader of your friend group. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
The Irma from Con Huevos You enjoy luxury and aren’t afraid to treat yo’self to the finest that life has to offer — and that includes tacos. We’re willing to bet you’re known as the achievement-oriented and natural leader of your friend group. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
The Irma from Con Huevos You enjoy luxury and aren’t afraid to treat yo’self to the finest that life has to offer — and that includes tacos. We’re willing to bet you’re known as the achievement-oriented and natural leader of your friend group. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now

Trending

Longtime San Antonio-area mainstay Bobby J’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers has closed

By Nina Rangel

Helotes mainstay Bobby J’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers is listed on Google as "permanently closed."

Attention, San Antonio fast-food fans: McDonald’s bringing back its iconic Halloween pails

By Nina Rangel

McDonald’s will bring back its iconic spooky Happy Meal pails.

San Antonio Beer Festival pros provide their survival tips

By Nina Rangel

Remember that Beer Fest is a marathon, not a sprint.

San Antonio food activist and 'Puta de la Fruta' sole Texas candidate for national $50,000 grant

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio hunger fighter Jamie Gonzalez works to improve accessibility to fresh produce in San Antonio neighborhoods.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio Beer Festival pros provide their survival tips

By Nina Rangel

Remember that Beer Fest is a marathon, not a sprint.

Raising a Glass: San Antonio Beer Week has moved to October and now boasts a more diverse board

By Noah Alcala Bach

Previously, San Antonio Beer Week took place in June.

Tried and True: San Antonio craft brewers are helping classic beer styles make a comeback

By Travis E. Poling

Tried and True: San Antonio craft brewers are helping classic beer styles make a comeback

Ginned Up: Gin stars in these classic but easy-to-make cocktails

By Nina Rangel

These are great drinks to make when you want to let gin's many flavor components shine.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us