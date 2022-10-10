San Antonio's Bakudan Ramen opening second shop this week, and a third is in the works

The San Antonio-based noodle purveyor first popped up at The Rim in 2019 with the opening of its flagship shop at 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 208. It also has third location at the Bandera Road-Loop 1604 interchange restaurant in the works, although its opening date was unclear at press time.
The new Stone Oak store, at 22506 U.S. Highway 281 North, Suite 106, will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. opening day, according to social media posts. Soup slurpers will be able to take advantage of $10 ramen bowls and happy hour specials during the grand opening.
Bakudan's original location is known for its ramen noodle soups as well as Korean bibimbap and boozy drinks from a full bar, all served in a high-energy atmosphere. Both the Stone Oak shop and forthcoming Bandera Road location are expected to add a wider selection of rice bowls to the menu.
