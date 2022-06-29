San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter unveils newly renovated patio with full-service bar

The restaurant, which opened in the Pearl in November of 2020, shared sneak peeks of the new digs on social media this week, telling fans, “there’s a shaded seat with your name on it.”
Owners Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin and Quealy Watson closed the patio last fall to allow for the renovations, which also include space heaters to make the patio a year-round option.
Located at 602 Avenue A, Best Quality Daughter took over the building that previously housed upscale barbecue restaurant The Granary 'Cue & Brew.
