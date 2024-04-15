San Antonio's Birria Kings closing up shop April 28

"We would like to kindly thank you for your business and support over the past four years," the post read. "We will definitely miss you and wish you all the best."
Birria — a rustic and chile-laden stew, usually of goat or lamb — originated in the Mexican states of Jalisco and Michoacan. Birria Kings' savory shredded meat is offered inside fried tacos stuffed with cheese and also in grilled cheese sandwiches, tortas and ramen. The truck also offers mini asada tacos, aguas frescas, tres leches cake and capirotada for dessert.
Birria Kings, 5558 Old Pearsall Road, is open 5-10 p.m. Friday, and noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
